This Percussive Massage Gun Is $50 for Black Friday! That’s $70 Off

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

What do you get for someone who seems to have everything? Something that they won’t buy for themselves! Oftentimes, between budgeting, buying groceries, and paying rent, people de-prioritize self-care items, making them perfect holiday gifts.

Give the gift of relaxation with this percussive massage gun by truRelief™. For Black Friday, it’s at the extremely low price of $49.99 for a limited time. That’s a massive 61% savings!

Just about anyone would love relieving extra tension or breaking up muscle knots with this massage gun, but those who experience chronic pain, work at a desk all day, hit the gym daily, or work in physically demanding jobs may appreciate the gift most. One reviewer mentions how it’s helped their wife relieve pain from RA and Ankylosing spondylitis.

The price isn’t the only thing to love about the truRelief™ percussive massage gun. Try four-speed and force settings for a personalized massage experience. A second reviewer refers to the speed of the massager as like a “jackhammer,” which we think is impressive!

More features? Five interchangeable heads allow you to target specific areas of the body, an ultra-quiet motor allows for use around others at home or in the office, and a cordless design makes relaxation effortless and easy to take on the go or while traveling. In fact, a full charge can last for up to five hours of use.

Check off an affordable, thoughtful gift for a loved one with this Black Friday deal on the truRelief™ percussive massage gun, now just $49.99 (reg. $129.99) through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed!

Prices subject to change.