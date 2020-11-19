Become a Sam's Club Member Now! Shop Premium-Quality Products & Enjoy Incredible Perks, Prices, and Savings

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse club, a limited-item business model that offers members quality products at an exceptional value unmatched by traditional retail. From groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics and furniture, Sam's Club has great deals on the items you want!

By redeeming and signing up as a member, you'll be paying just $28.88 for a 1 year Sam's Club membership (normally $45.) When you make your first in-club purchase, you'll receive a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken (a $4.98 value) and 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes (a $7.98 value) when you have these items in your cart at checkout (savings are pre-loaded on your account.) You'll also receive a complimentary household card for more savings from already low-priced items. Sign up now and save money on all your food and decor.


Important Details

  • To receive your free Rotisserie Chicken, choose one of either item 66846 or 613956 and have in your cart when checking out in-club. Your account will automatically deduct the cost of this item at checkout. Not available online.
  • To receive your free 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes, choose one of either item 980269699 or 866384 and have in your cart when checking out in-club. Your account will automatically deduct the cost of this item at checkout. Not available online.
  • This membership offer is only available to new Sam's Club members in the USA. It is not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to October 15, 2020. To check your renewal date, please check your billing statement or your online account, or chat with an associate.
  • For a physical membership card after online registration, present your phone number or email at any US Sam's Club location to have your membership card printed.
  • Free offers will be delivered as Instant Savings. Instant Savings will be loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation
  • Purchaser must provide a valid ID at Sam’s Club Membership Services to get physical membership card
  • Promotion code is non-transferable
  • Offer valid for new Sam’s Club members only; not valid for membership renewals, for those with a current membership, or those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to October 15, 2020
  • Auto Renew: By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam's Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Current rates, which may change, are $45 for Club level and $100 for Plus level. Visit SamsClub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 to see full terms or cancel autorenewal
  • Valid at over 597 U.S. Sam’s Club locations. Find a location near you.

Specs

  • Promotional value expires March 31, 2021.
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access options: desktop & mobile
  • Membership MUST be activated within 30 days
  • Membership expires 1 YEAR from the date the Sam's Club membership is activated
  • Limit 1 per person, may buy 1 additional as gift

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 30 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
