5/5 Star Review! Make Your Toilet Flush Like It's New with This 28" Plumbing Tool — Flexible, Heavy-Duty & Shatterproof

Description

With everyone at home, is your bathroom not as happy as it once was? Mr. Sparkle Company's Toiletsaber is a revolutionary new toilet unclogging tool which has a unique J-shaped, flexible head to effectively and hygienically unclog the toilet. Long enough at 28 inches, Toiletsaber allows maximum contact with tough visible clogs while keeping your hands out of the mess. It won't compromise your toilet since it's non-scratch, light, and easy to use. For heavy cleaning, Toiletsaber wipes clean in seconds so you can use it til there's no more clog.

5.0/5 rating based on 219 reviews: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★